Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region: 393 hits were recorded in 24 hours, 3 people were injured. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian occupants opened fire on the territory of the Sumy region. A total of 393 attacks were recorded.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of the Sumy region.
"Police in the Sumy region are documenting the consequences of shelling by enemy troops. Over the past day, Russian troops opened fire on the territory of the region. A total of 393 attacks were recorded," the statement said.
It is noted that three civilians were wounded in the shelling, and 6 private households, an administrative building, a workshop, and a garage were damaged.
