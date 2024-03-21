Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 11 settlements in the Kherson region, causing casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

Due to the day before yesterday's Russian shelling of Chervonyi Mayak and Beryslav, an 82-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman sought medical treatment on their own. The man was diagnosed with an explosive trauma and forearm injury, and the woman with an explosive trauma and contusion. Both were provided with all the necessary assistance.

A 72-year-old woman was injured as a result of hostile artillery shelling of Kozatske, she was diagnosed with a mine-blast trauma and gunshot wounds.

Two cars were damaged in Osokorivka as a result of a drone attack.















In the afternoon, the occupiers shelled the central streets of Kherson with artillery. A gymnasium building and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged. A 51-year-old woman was injured, she suffered a head injury and contusion.

The Russian military launched a missile attack on the suburbs, hitting a kindergarten, the building of which was heavily damaged. The blast wave damaged at least 9 nearby private houses.

On the morning of 21 March, Russians attacked Beryslav with a drone, said Volodymyr Litvinov, head of the district state administration.

"A 46-year-old local resident was injured in the leg, bruised his back and head as a result of the drone explosive drop. He is now in hospital, where doctors are providing the victim with the necessary assistance. His condition is assessed as satisfactory," the statement said.

















