Ruscists hit Borova with KABs, civilian infrastructure destroyed (updated). PHOTOS

The enemy continues to terrorise the civilian population, test its modified aerial bombs on the residents of Kharkiv region and destroy critical infrastructure.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, critical infrastructure was attacked in the village of Borova in the Izium district. All circumstances are being investigated," he said in a statement.

Later, Syniehubov clarified that the occupiers were again shelling Borova in the Izium district with anti-aircraft guns.

"Around 10 am, the Russian army attacked the civilian infrastructure of the settlement. Fortunately, there were no casualties. A two-storey building of Ukrposhta, a hairdresser's and a veterinary pharmacy were destroyed," the statement said.





