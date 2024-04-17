Norwegian Foreign Minister Eide visits Odesa. PHOTO
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide visited Odesa. He has been on a visit to Ukraine since Monday.
This was reported by Bart Eide on the social network X (formerly Twitter), Censor.NET reports.
He published a photo from Odesa, where he inspects a residential building where 12 people were killed by a Shahed in early March.
"Norway continues to help rebuild Ukraine through its Nansen support programme," said Bart Eide.
The Norwegian Foreign Ministry reports that the minister visited Odesa the day before, on 16 April, on his way to Moldova.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password