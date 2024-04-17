ENG
Norwegian Foreign Minister Eide visits Odesa. PHOTO

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide visited Odesa. He has been on a visit to Ukraine since Monday.

This was reported by Bart Eide on the social network X (formerly Twitter), Censor.NET reports.

He published a photo from Odesa, where he inspects a residential building where 12 people were killed by a Shahed in early March.

"Norway continues to help rebuild Ukraine through its Nansen support programme," said Bart Eide.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry reports that the minister visited Odesa the day before, on 16 April, on his way to Moldova.

Еспен Барт Ейде та Олег Кіпер в Одесі оглядають будинок, у який влучив шахед

