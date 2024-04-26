Occupier flies high in air after artillery shell hits Russian armoured vehicle. VIDEO
Border guards’ artillerymen hit an enemy armoured vehicle and destroyed it.
According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that after the hit, the body of one of the occupiers flew high up and flew several dozen metres from the place of impact.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password