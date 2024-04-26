ENG
Occupier flies high in air after artillery shell hits Russian armoured vehicle. VIDEO

Border guards’ artillerymen hit an enemy armoured vehicle and destroyed it.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that after the hit, the body of one of the occupiers flew high up and flew several dozen metres from the place of impact.

