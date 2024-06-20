Occupants attacked cemetery in Kherson and destroyed private house in morning. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the morning of 20 June, the Russian occupiers attacked Kherson once again. With a single shot, the enemy smashed the house of a lonely elderly woman and shelled the cemetery.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko.

"I made coffee, but didn't have time to drink it. In the morning, the occupiers "distinguished themselves" in Kherson - with a single shot they smashed the house of a lonely woman of respectable age," the statement said.

Mrochko noted that representatives of the Kherson City Military Administration immediately arrived at the site of the enemy shell hit to study the needs and promptly organise work to eliminate the consequences of another Russian terrorist attack against civilians.

In addition, in the morning, the militants shelled one of the city's cemeteries. The enemy shell damaged more than 10 graves.


















