During day, Russians hit Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery: houses, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

On 25 June, Russian troops attacked Nikopol and three communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"During the day, the enemy was attacking Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. The district centre, Pokrovske, Marhanetka, and Myrovka communities shook and shivered from the strikes.

Two outbuildings were damaged. Another one was destroyed. A fire broke out there and was extinguished by rescuers," the statement said.

Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 25 червня

Four private houses, a garage, a truck, power lines and gas pipelines were also damaged. The aggressor also targeted infrastructure.

As noted, no one was injured.

Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 25 червня
Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 25 червня
Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 25 червня
Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 25 червня
Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 25 червня
Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 25 червня

