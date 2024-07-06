Brother of presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak died in Russia - he was GRU officer of Russian General Staff. PHOTO

Vladimir Podoliak died on 19 May at the age of 59. The circumstances of his death are unknown.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

SOTA writes that a wreath "From the staff of the STC" - the GRU Specialist Training Centre - is placed on the grave of the Ukrainian official's brother. And Vot Tak found out that in 2019, Volodymyr Podolyak was registered in Moscow at the address of the Conservatory (50 Narodnogo Opolcheniya Street), the Military Academy of the Ministry of Defence (formerly the Military Diplomatic Academy), which trains personnel for the Russian military intelligence. According to him, Mykhailo Podoliak had almost no contact with his brother.

The Russian authorities did not publicly announce the death of Vladimir Podoliak.