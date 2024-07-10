ENG
Soldiers of 68th Brigade of AFU take two enemy tanks and IFV as trophies. PHOTO

Soldiers of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine take two enemy tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle as trophies.

68 бригада захопила російський танк Т-90

The tankers of the 68th Brigade managed to capture a tank in almost working condition in one of the areas where the soldiers are performing combat missions. The enemy vehicle was leading a large-scale assault on the occupiers, which ended in a complete fiasco for them. The T-90 crew left their newest vehicle on the battlefield and fled.

трофейний російський танк
трофейний російський танк

Our mechanic-driver took the risk of getting to the tank through the grey zone and returned on it. Moreover, later our fighters were able to pull out two more units of enemy armoured vehicles - a T-80 tank and a BMP-2.

Watch more: Soldiers of 68th SHB cleared enemy personnel and destroyed occupiers’ hideouts. VIDEO

68 бригада захопила 2 російські танки та БМП

