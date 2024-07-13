Enemy hit brigade of energy workers in Donetsk region, one is wounded - DTEK. PHOTO

12 July 2024 was an extremely difficult day for power engineers in the Donetsk region. While working at a substation, one of the crews came under fire.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to DTEK's press center.

As noted, one employee was injured. He is currently receiving all the necessary assistance in the hospital.

The building of one of DTEK's divisions in the Donetsk region was also seriously damaged.

As noted, this is the fourth attack on a power brigade in the Donetsk region in the last month.



