Enemy attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and shelled 30 times with artillery: industrial enterprise damaged. PHOTOS

On 14 July, the enemy targeted the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and fired heavy artillery at the area.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a private house in Nikopol caught fire as a result of shelling. Another 13 houses were damaged, as well as three outbuildings and two power lines.

There was also destruction at an industrial enterprise. And also in a garage cooperative, where 2 bays were destroyed after the shelling, 23 cars and 2 minibuses were smashed.

Russians also shelled Marhanets and Pokrovske communities. In the latter, an agricultural company was damaged. The windscreen of a combine harvester located there was smashed. But most importantly, there were no casualties or injuries.

As a reminder, on the afternoon of 14 July 2024, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with artillery: 2 people were injured.

Read more: Occupiers shell Konotop





