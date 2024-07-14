ENG
Russian troops fired artillery at Nikopol: two people were injured. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 14 July 2024, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipro region, with artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, two people were injured in the shelling in Nikopol.

A 69-year-old woman received an electric shock. She stepped on an electric wire torn off by enemy shells. She is now in a serious condition. Doctors are doing everything possible to save her.

A 70-year-old man with shrapnel wounds. He is in moderate condition.

In addition to the power lines, residential buildings and fences were damaged in the city.

Наслідки обстрілу Нікополя
Наслідки обстрілу Нікополя
Наслідки обстрілу Нікополя

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that at night, Russian troops shelled Nikopol with Grad rockets.

