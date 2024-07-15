ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6557 visitors online
News Photo War
1 891 8

Russians shelled Bilopillia in Sumy region with "Grads" , two people were wounded. PHOTOS

On Sunday evening, 14 July, Russian invaders shelled residential areas of Bilopillia, Sumy region, for 30 minutes using Grad multiple rocket launcher systems. There are wounded.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, Censor.NET informs.

According to the investigators, the enemy opened fire at 5:00 p.m. and shelled residential areas of Bilopillia for half an hour. The shelling was carried out from Grad multiple rocket launchers.

The prosecutor's office reports that two 54-year-old civilian men were injured as a result of hostile shelling.

Росіяни з

The attack damaged a multi-storey building, private houses, garages and a power line.

Росіяни з

A pre-trial investigation was initiated into the fact that the enemy had violated the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The agency also showed photos of the consequences of the ruscists attacks on Bilopillia.

Росіяни з

Росіяни з

Read more: Occupiers shell Konotop

Author: 

shoot out (14883) Sumska region (1464)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 