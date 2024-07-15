Russians shelled Bilopillia in Sumy region with "Grads" , two people were wounded. PHOTOS

On Sunday evening, 14 July, Russian invaders shelled residential areas of Bilopillia, Sumy region, for 30 minutes using Grad multiple rocket launcher systems. There are wounded.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, Censor.NET informs.

According to the investigators, the enemy opened fire at 5:00 p.m. and shelled residential areas of Bilopillia for half an hour. The shelling was carried out from Grad multiple rocket launchers.

The prosecutor's office reports that two 54-year-old civilian men were injured as a result of hostile shelling.

The attack damaged a multi-storey building, private houses, garages and a power line.

A pre-trial investigation was initiated into the fact that the enemy had violated the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The agency also showed photos of the consequences of the ruscists attacks on Bilopillia.

