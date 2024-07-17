Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region: critical infrastructure facilities were damaged. PHOTOS
Yesterday, on 16 July, the enemy made 136 attacks on the territory of Sumy region. A total of 23 settlements came under fire.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Sumy region.
It is noted that the attacks damaged critical infrastructure, 2 private houses, a garage, outbuildings, a farm, destroyed a car, and damaged a truck.
