Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region: critical infrastructure facilities were damaged. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 16 July, the enemy made 136 attacks on the territory of Sumy region. A total of 23 settlements came under fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Sumy region.

It is noted that the attacks damaged critical infrastructure, 2 private houses, a garage, outbuildings, a farm, destroyed a car, and damaged a truck.

Наслідки ворожих обстрілів Сумщини 16 липня
Sumska region
