Ruscists covered Nikopol with artillery at night: 2 people were injured, houses and shops were damaged. PHOTO

Russian occupation forces attacked Nikopol in the Dnipro region with artillery.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of Dnipropetrovsk region, Censor.NET informs.

At night, the Russian occupiers attacked the city with artillery.

Two local residents were injured in the attack. Residential buildings, outbuildings, solar panels, shops, and cars were damaged.

