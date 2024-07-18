At night, occupiers shelled village in Kupiansk region, there were dead and wounded
On this night, July 18, the Russian military struck the village of Hlushkivka in the Kupiansk district, a woman was killed.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.
Around 02:30 a.m., the village of Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district, was attacked. Previously - KAB. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in one of the private houses, and at least four other houses were damaged.
Two civilian men aged 69 and 80 were injured, and a 60-year-old woman was the victim of the attack.
In the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, a civilian woman was injured as a result of dropping ammunition from a drone.
Yesterday, July 17, around 07:10 p.m., the city of Kupiansk was attacked by an FPV drone. The car was damaged.
Around 4:50 p.m., shelling took place in Kupyansk, as a result of which a Renault Duster police car was damaged.
At 3:37 p.m. in the village of Hlushkivka, 2 farm buildings on an area of 40 square meters were on fire as a result of shelling.
Also, during the day, two fires were recorded, which arose as a result of enemy shelling. So, in Kupyansk, grass burned, and in the village of Pidlyman, Izyum district, coniferous litter caught fire on an area of 0.4 ha.
