Occupiers in Kharkiv region destroyed civilian crossing over Oskil river with rocket at night - Syniehubov

Russian troops destroyed a crossing over the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region with a missile attack.

This was stated by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

‘The Kupiansk direction is just as difficult (as the Kharkiv direction - Ed.). In some places, we record even more combat clashes and enemy attempts to storm the positions of our servicemen in the Kupiansk direction. Last night, the enemy once again destroyed the crossing of the Oskil River. We will now take all measures to restore and rebuild it, unfortunately, this is a typical situation for us,’ he said.

According to the head of the regional administration, the attack was caused by a missile.

‘The enemy is showing that this is important to them, as they used to strike there either with guided bombs or other means. Today, an X-type chum came in, so we understand that this target is a priority for the enemy. Combined with intensified assaults and the destruction of crossings, the Kupiansk direction remains a priority for the enemy,’ added Syniehubov.

He noted that the crossing will be restored as it is used, among other things, for evacuation.