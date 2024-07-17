ENG
Ruscists attacked Pokrovsk: Hit social infrastructure facility, 5 people wounded. PHOTO

Russian occupation forces attacked a social infrastructure facility in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Росіяни обстріляли Покровськ

"The building was partially destroyed by a direct hit. Another 6 high-rise buildings were damaged," the statement said.

Preliminary information on 5 wounded aged 41 to 73 years is available.

