Day in Donetsk region: 19 people were injured, Ruscists shelled three districts of region. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled the territory of the Donetsk region 25 times over the last day, wounding 19 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

2 houses were damaged in Katerynivka of the Mariinka district. In Zhelanne of the Ocheretyne district, 1 person was wounded. A two-story building was damaged in Ukrainske of Selidove district. 6 people were wounded in Pokrovsk, 21 multi-story buildings were damaged. In the Novohrodivka district, 2 people were wounded in Novozhelanne, 4 administrative buildings were damaged in Mykhaylivka.

Kramatorsk district.

Russian shelling wounded 1 person in Lyman, damaged 3 multi-story buildings, 9 enterprises, and 2 administrative buildings; 8 houses were destroyed in Yampil; 1 house was destroyed in Torske and Zarichne. A house was damaged in Markove of the Kostiantynivka district. In the Illinivka district, 7 objects were damaged in Pleshchiivka and 2 in Yablunivka.

Bakhmut district.

In the Chasiv Yar district, 8 private houses, a multi-story building, and 2 industrial buildings were damaged. A person was wounded in the Toretsk district, 3 houses and an administrative building were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 25 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 325 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 28 children.

On 17 July, 19 residents of the Donetsk region were injured as a result of Russian shelling.

