The occupiers continue to advance in the East. On the night of 18 July, it became known that the Russian military had advanced in the village of Kalynivka in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deep State.

"The enemy has advanced in Kalynivka, near Karlivka and in Zalizne," the statement said.

According to the map, Kalynivka is already under the control of the occupiers.

Earlier, Deep State reported that the Defence Forces had driven the Russians out of the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region.

