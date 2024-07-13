The defense forces knocked out the Russians from the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Bogodukhiv district, Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, Deep State writes about it.

The enemy advanced near Vozdvizhenka, Yuriivka, in Rozdolivka and Novoselivka Prsha in the Donetsk region.

Fighting continues in Urozhane and Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.

It was previously reported that in Sotnytskyi Kozachka, Kharkiv Region, measures were being taken to identify the remnants of the Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group and to eliminate them.

