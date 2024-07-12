Shmyhal inspects construction of fortifications in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal inspected the construction of fortifications in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"This year, the Government has allocated UAH 5.9 billion for the construction of fortifications in Kharkiv region. We inspected the process of their construction," Shmyhal said on his telegram channel.
The Prime Minister stressed that the construction of defensive lines is a priority for local leaders in the frontline regions.
