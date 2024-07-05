ENG
Soldiers of AFU continue to clear Sotnytsky Kozachok from enemy SRG in Kharkiv region - OSGT "Kharkiv"

Currently, in Sotnytskyi Kozachka, Kharkiv Region, measures are being taken to identify the remnants of the Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group and to eliminate them.

This was stated on the air of the telethon "Yedini Novyny" by the spokesman of the OSGT "Kharkiv", Yurii Povh, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Sotnytskyi Kozachok is a very small village, literally a strip along the border with the Russian Federation. We are talking about literally hundreds of meters of Ukrainian land, which the Russian SRG tried to enter. Measures are underway to identify the remnants of this SRG and their liquidation," Povh said.

The spokesman of OSGT "Kharkiv" also noted that the tactical actions of the Armed Forces are not commented on in real-time.

"When the actions are completed, then we will definitely inform about it," he added.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian SRG entered the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in the Kharkiv region.

