Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy remnants of enemy subversive reconnaissance group that entered Sotnytskyi Kozachok in Kharkiv region - OTG "Kharkiv"

Ukrainian defenders are clearing out the remnants of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group that entered Sotnytskyi Kozachok of the Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region.

According to him, the enemy is trying to create additional points of tension along the state border using the tactics of subversive groups.

One of these groups attempted to enter the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, which is located directly on the state border. At the moment, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing measures to detect and destroy the remnants of the group," said Povkh.

He noted that in the area of responsibility of the "Kharkiv" OTG, the Russian occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on the directions of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

The press service of the Kharkiv regional military administration noted that 32 people lived in Sotnytskyi Kozachok until recently, and as of now, 4 people remain.

