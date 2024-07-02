Russians deployed three assault groups to Vovchansk, regrouped near Hlyboke - OSGT "Kharkiv"

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers are forced to redeploy troops from other directions, in particular, three assault groups have recently been deployed to Vovchansk.

Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, a representative of the communications department of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group of troops, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"For example, he recently redeployed three assault groups from the 138th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 6th General Troops Army of the Russian Armed Forces to Vovchansk. And in the area of Hlyboke he regrouped the assault groups and evacuated the sanitary losses," he said.

He also said that Russian invaders are trying to assault the positions of the Ukrainian military in Vovchansk 24/7.

"The situation there is very changeable. And it is complicated by the fact that the fighting is taking place in urban areas," explained Sarantsev.

Also, the "Kharkiv" OSGT reported that enemy losses amounted to more than 160 people over the past day.

"On average, the enemy loses about 100-120 people daily in this direction. Since the beginning of this day, the enemy's losses have reached about 30 invaders," added the colonel.

According to Sarantsev, a total of 15 combat engagements took place in the direction over the last day, while five have occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy also continues bombing terror, conducting air strikes with GABs.

"Yesterday they dropped 28 of them in the areas of Mali Prokhody, Lyptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne, Tykhe and Vovchanski Khutory. Today, two drops were made," Sarantsev noted.

