Over June, Russian troops lost more than 5 thousand people in Chasiv Yar direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past month, Russian troop losses in the Chasiv Yar direction amounted to 5,095 killed and wounded, and 24 more occupiers were captured.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops Nazar Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The enemy's losses amount to 5095 soldiers and 24 prisoners in a month," the spokesman said.

According to the OSGT Khortytsia, 68 occupiers were killed in the Chasiv Yar direction yesterday, 127 were wounded and one was captured. Seven dugouts and three ammunition depots were destroyed in the area.

Speaking about the past week, Voloshyn said that in the Chasiv Yar direction, the enemy army fired 1286 times at the positions of Ukrainian defenders using various types of weapons. Also, the enemy army conducted 44 assaults, and the aviation dropped 128 drones.

