Ruscists are trying to capture Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Kalynivka in Donetsk region - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian occupants are trying to expand the geography of their advance in Donetsk region towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

This was reported by the spokesman for the "Khortytsia" operational and strategic grouping of troops, Nazar Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

According to the spokesman, fighting is currently ongoing in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Kalynivka.

"The enemy is trying to capture these settlements to expand the geography of its advance towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. The enemy is actively conducting artillery attacks, air strikes and using drones on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar," Voloshyn said.

