Enemy vehicles destroyed on "Road of Fury" near Vuhledar. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Cossacks filmed fragments of battles and destroyed enemy equipment on the "Road of Fury" near Vuhledar.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows dozens of burned enemy vehicles.

"The "Road of Fury" near Vuhledar with enemy vehicles destroyed by the Black Cossacks. At the cemetery of Russian armoured vehicles, a large number of destroyed and burnt motorcycles attract attention. This "speedway section" was sent into battle by the enemy command along with heavy equipment, meaning that they deliberately threw manpower under the Ukrainian death combine without any chance of survival," the commentary to the video reads.

