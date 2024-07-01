Russian missile shot down in Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region

Air defence forces shot down a Russian missile in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the AC "East", Censor.NET reports.

At about 13:00 on 1 July 2024, a unit of the Eastern Air Command shot down an enemy guided missile, probably an X-59/69.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Lysak, said that the missile was shot down in the Synelnykove district.

