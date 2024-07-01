In occupied Kakhovka, ruscists kidnap local journalist Zhanna Kiseliova for second time

In the temporarily occupied Kakhovka, Kherson region, Russian invaders kidnapped the editor of the Kakhovska Zoria newspaper for the second time Zhanna Kiseliova.

This was reported by the press service of the Kakhovka city military administration, Censor.NET reports.

According to the agency, she was abducted from her apartment on 27 June. The journalist's whereabouts are currently unknown.

As a reminder, Zhanna Kiseliova was first abducted on 19 September 2022 from her apartment in the city centre.

On 3 October, the Kakhovka City Territorial Community reported that the Russian occupiers had released the journalist.

For many years, she headed the Kakhovska Zoria newspaper in the district and fought for its de-nationalisation. In 2020, Zhanna Kiselyova was elected to the Kakhovka City Council.