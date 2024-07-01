Ruscists attack school in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region. PHOTOS
In the morning, Russian troops attacked the Kurylivska community of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, at around 6am, Russian troops attacked an educational institution, a cultural centre and the private sector, dropping bombs.
"A fire broke out in the school over an area of 150 square metres. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the rescuers said.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
