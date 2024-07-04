ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9660 visitors online
News Photo
1 887 1

Russian troops carry out air strike on Vovchansk community: man is killed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On 4 July, the Russian occupiers attacked the village of Losivka, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, with GABs.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

"Local community police officers and a police officer from the patrol police response team managed to get to the site of the hit to provide help to the victims. However, they found a deceased man under the rubble of the house," the statement said.

The deceased is about 40 years old, his identity is being established. Law enforcement officers evacuated the body of the deceased for forensic examination.

The house was completely destroyed. Neighboring buildings also caught fire.

Read more: Ruscists hit Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region with GAB: Woman killed

Обстріл Харківщини 4 липня

Author: 

shoot out (13528) Kharkivshchyna (1976) Vovchansk (262)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 