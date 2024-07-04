Russian troops carry out air strike on Vovchansk community: man is killed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On 4 July, the Russian occupiers attacked the village of Losivka, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, with GABs.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

"Local community police officers and a police officer from the patrol police response team managed to get to the site of the hit to provide help to the victims. However, they found a deceased man under the rubble of the house," the statement said.

The deceased is about 40 years old, his identity is being established. Law enforcement officers evacuated the body of the deceased for forensic examination.

The house was completely destroyed. Neighboring buildings also caught fire.

