Ruscists hit Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region with GAB: Woman killed
On July 4, Russian occupiers struck Ruska Lozova, Kharkiv region.
This was announced by the head of the Derhachi MMA Viacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.
"The occupiers struck Ruska Lozova with a GAB. Unfortunately, a local resident died as a result of the strike. I sincerely condole with the family and friends of the deceased," he said.
Several private households were also damaged.
The MMA added that information on other victims and damage is being clarified.
As a reminder, 3 people were injured in the shelling of Ruska Lozova village on July 3.
