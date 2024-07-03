Aftermath of attack on Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region: 3 people were injured, about 20 houses were damaged. PHOTOS

The shelling of the village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region injured 3 people.

This was announced by the head of the Dergachiv CMA Vyacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the night and morning shelling on 3 July, about 20 houses were damaged in Ruska Lozova, 6 of which were almost completely destroyed. Three people were hospitalised, two of them are in stable condition, doctors are continuing to fight for the life of one man, he is in serious condition," the statement said.

Rescuers are currently extinguishing the fires that have broken out.

