ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10254 visitors online
News Photo War
923 0

Aftermath of attack on Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region: 3 people were injured, about 20 houses were damaged. PHOTOS

The shelling of the village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region injured 3 people.

This was announced by the head of the Dergachiv CMA Vyacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the night and morning shelling on 3 July, about 20 houses were damaged in Ruska Lozova, 6 of which were almost completely destroyed. Three people were hospitalised, two of them are in stable condition, doctors are continuing to fight for the life of one man, he is in serious condition," the statement said.

Rescuers are currently extinguishing the fires that have broken out.

See more: Russian troops attacked village council in Borova: 1 person was killed, two were wounded. PHOTO

Наслідки удару по Руській Лозовій на Харківщині
Наслідки удару по Руській Лозовій на Харківщині
Наслідки удару по Руській Лозовій на Харківщині
Наслідки удару по Руській Лозовій на Харківщині
Наслідки удару по Руській Лозовій на Харківщині
Наслідки удару по Руській Лозовій на Харківщині
Наслідки удару по Руській Лозовій на Харківщині
Наслідки удару по Руській Лозовій на Харківщині
Наслідки удару по Руській Лозовій на Харківщині

Author: 

shoot out (13528) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 