Three firefights are still ongoing in Pokrovsk sector. Enemy suffers significant losses - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting effective fire damage and depleting them along the entire frontline. A total of 86 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

The Russian invaders launched three missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, as well as 46 air strikes, dropping 82 GABs. In addition, the Russians used 417 kamikaze drones and fired more than 3,000 rounds of shelling at our troops' positions and populated areas.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked the defensive lines of our units five times near Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted nine offensive attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Novoselivka, Pishchane, Berestove and Andriivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks, three more are ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, Russian invaders unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions near Nevske and Makiivka six times over the last day.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Verkhniokamianske, Pivnichne and Pereizne. Ukrainian defenders stopped eight Russian attacks, and another firefight is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two firefights are currently ongoing near Klishchiivka.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians attacked Ukrainian defence forces seven times near Pivnichne, Toretsk and New York. Our troops stopped six enemy attacks, one attack is ongoing.

Russian invaders were most active in the Pokrovsk sector. Since the beginning of the day, Russians have tried to break through our defences 19 times near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Prohres and Novoselivka Persha. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - 192 occupants were neutralised in this area today, 74 of them irreversibly. A tank, two "Tiger" armoured vehicles, two "Lancet" UAVs and one "Supercam" were also destroyed. In addition, an armoured personnel carrier, a tank, two MT-LBs and a car were damaged.

The enemy is also active in the Kurakhove sector, attacking our positions 17 times near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka. According to the updated information, two of the attacks are ongoing.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders conducted offensive actions near Vodiane and Kostiantynivka. In the end, they were defeated in two firefights.

In the Prydniprovskyi and Orikhivskyi sectors, all the occupiers' efforts to push our units from their positions also failed.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Today, it is worth mentioning the soldiers of the 46th separate air assault brigade, who are effectively destroying the enemy, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment.

