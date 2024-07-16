Russians are not successful in Kharkiv sector, frontline hospitals in Russia are overcrowded with wounded servicemen - UAV commander Fedorenko

Combat actions in the Kharkiv sector are highly intense. The enemy is replenishing losses using reserves.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the "Achilles" battalion of the 92nd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Fedorenko, on the "Espresso" TV channel.

"The fighting is highly intense. The enemy has a grouping and the necessary number of reserves to constantly conduct shock assault operations. After the Ukrainian Defence Forces have driven the Russians from their positions, the enemy is trying to counterattack. The enemy suffers numerous losses in manpower and equipment," noted Fedorenko.

He said that Russians complain in their publics that hospitals in the Russian Federation are overcrowded with wounded soldiers of the occupation forces.

"But they are replenishing these losses using their reserves. The enemy is using aviation, employing guided bombs of various weights. At the moment, they are doing it as intensively as possible. But everything has a beginning, and everything will come to an end, including enemy aircraft," said Fedorenko.

Read more: Russian troops’ offensive in Kharkiv region failed, - Zelenskyy