Russian troops’ offensive in Kharkiv region failed, - Zelenskyy

The occupiers failed in their offensive in the Kharkiv region.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"We used some things (the ability to hit the territory of the Russian Federation - Ed.) along the border. I believe that in the Kharkiv region, people have stopped, or the Russian Federation's non-humans have stopped. Their offensive failed in the Kharkiv region. All experts admit that Russia's offensive on Kharkiv failed. I would say that it was stopped by our soldiers and appropriate weapons," the Head of State said.

Earlier, the "Kharkiv" OTU stated that the occupiers were preparing new units for attacks in the Kharkiv sector.