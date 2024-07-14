In Kharkiv direction, intensity of fighting is increasing, enemy began to use aviation more often - Defense Forces

Currently, there is an intensification of hostilities in the Kharkiv direction. The occupiers began to use aviation more often.

Vitalii Sarantsev, a representative of the communications department of the "Kharkiv" OSGT, announced this on the air of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"A total of 13 combat engagements took place last day. The enemy launched 20 airstrikes in the direction of our positions using 46 KABs, carried out 41 kamikaze drones, and also carried out 440 attacks on the positions of our troops. 440 attacks were carried out using both small arms and artillery. Until recently, the number of shelling of our positions was in the region of 300-350. That is, we see that this figure has changed by 100, which indicates the intensity of hostilities," he said.

According to the representative of the "Kharkiv" OSGT, the Russians are very actively using aviation in this direction.

If until recently we recorded the reset of about 20 KABs, a maximum of 30, then yesterday there were 46, the day before yesterday there were 43," Sarantsev said.

At the same time, he informed that the enemy had lost 120 people, 77 weapons, and military equipment in the Kharkiv direction over the past day.

Earlier, the OSGT "Kharkiv" stated that the occupiers were preparing new units for attacks in the Kharkiv direction.