Most of enemy attacks took place near Novooleksandrivka - General Staff

During the past day, July 13, 160 combat clashes were recorded at the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes using three missiles, as well as 71 airstrikes using 122 KABs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, he carried out more than 4,500 attacks, 140 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes in the areas of populated areas, in particular, Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Borshchove, Hlyboke, Mali Prohody, Synkivka, Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, Staritsa, Kucherivka, and Podoly of the Kharkiv region; Myrnohrad, Oleksandropil, Ivanivka, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, Odradne, Verkhnokamianske, New York, and Novy Komar of the Donetsk region.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private residential buildings, infrastructure facilities, etc. were destroyed and damaged.

Strikes at the enemy

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defense systems of the enemy, and also hit four artillery systems, two EW/RAL stations, and one Anti-aircraft missile and gun system "Pantsir-S1".

The situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, 13 combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk settlements.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day amounted to 18. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Vilshanaya, Petropavlivka, Novoselivka, Pischane, Berestove, and Stelmakhivka.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times near Hrekivka, Makiivka, and Terny.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assaults by the Russian invaders near Hryhorivka, Rozdolivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, and Vyiimka.

"In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked 12 times, in the districts of Hryhorivka, Chasovoy Yar, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near North, New York, and Toretsk," the message reads.

It is also noted that in the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 40 assaults in the areas of the settlements of Progress, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalinove, Lozuvatske, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to push our units out of the occupied lines. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novoaleksandrivka.

The General Staff also informs that in the direction of Kurakhove the Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Karlivka, and Pobeda, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 assaults on our positions near Urozhayne, Vodiane, Makarov, Velyka Novosilka, and Kostyantynivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers will continue to try to knock out units of the Defense Forces from their positions on the bridgeheads. Two Russian attacks were unsuccessful in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Kozachi Laheri.

On the Huliaypole and Orihiv directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

The situation in the North

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, carries out shelling of populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders last day amounted to 1320 people. The enemy also lost seven tanks, 32 armored combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, an air defense vehicle, 39 operational-tactical UAVs, 77 vehicles, and ten units of special equipment.

Earlier, DeepState reported that the Russian Federation troops occupied Urozhayne.