In Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped enemy’s attempts to break through defence. In Toretsk, Russians concentrated their efforts towards New York and Pivnichne - General Staff

There were 119 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhiv, Vremivsk, Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, over the past day, the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of our troops and populated areas, 131 air strikes, dropping 135 guided aerial bombs, used 909 kamikaze drones to destroy them, and carried out 4,323 attacks, 139 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy's air strikes hit, in particular, the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi, Veterynarne, Borshchove, Hlyboke, Vesele, Bilyi Kolodyaz in Kharkiv region; Serebryanske forestry; Torske, Chasiv Yar, Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Staromlynivka, Makarivka, New York, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Zhelanne, Ivanivka, Novoselivka Persha in Donetsk region; Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Tokarivka in Kherson region.

Hostilities in the East

A total of 18 combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector. Fighting took place near Vovchansk and Hlyboke. The enemy was actively using aviation to support the assault.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of attacks totalled five yesterday. Ukrainian defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled eight occupants' attacks near Nevske in Luhansk and Terniv in Donetsk regions.

In the Siverskyi sector, the Defence Forces repelled seven assault attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, Rozdolivka, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped six enemy attempts to break through the defences in the areas of Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.

The enemy made 14 attacks in the Toretsk sector. He concentrated his efforts towards New York and Pivnichne. He supported his actions with strikes by bombers and attack aircraft.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 31 assault attacks in the areas of Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres and Yasnobrodivka in Donetsk region, where the aggressor, with the support of aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Karlivka, where the enemy tried to seize our fortifications 17 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor made seven unsuccessful attacks near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Makarivka in the Donetsk region.

Situation in the South

Three times the occupants unsuccessfully stormed our positions in the Orikhivsk direction, near Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Three unsuccessful attacks by enemy infantry were repelled by Ukrainian troops.

Situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the occupiers were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy continues to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

At the same time, our soldiers are depleting the enemy along the entire frontline and in the rear.