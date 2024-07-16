110 combat engagements took place since beginning of day, most intense in Pokrovsk sector, enemy is active in Kharkiv, Kurakhove and Toretsk sectors - General Staff of AFU

As of 22:00, 110 combat engagements took place. The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remained the hottest today, and the enemy was also active in the Kharkiv, Kurakhove and Toretsk sectors.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the enemy carried out 63 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine (including 102 GABs), using 373 kamikaze drones to destroy it. It fired 3,101 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the aggressor attacked 16 times near Hlyboke and Vovchansk. Three combat engagements near Vovchansk are ongoing. According to preliminary estimates, the enemy has lost 88 people in killed and wounded today, and our troops managed to destroy three artillery systems, 22 UAVs, two units of special equipment and damage an armoured combat vehicle, four artillery systems, three vehicles and a unit of special equipment.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attempted to advance to our positions near Stelmakhivka and Petropavlivka four times during the day. Two of the attacks were successfully repelled by the Defence Forces. The fighting is ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked five times in the vicinity of Nevske and Terny. Three firefights are still ongoing, all the others were stopped by our troops. The losses of the Russian occupants are being clarified.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy tried to break through our defences six times during the day in the areas of Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne. One battle is still ongoing.

Six combat engagements were registered in the Kramatorsk sector. Five occupants' attacks in the vicinity of Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar were unsuccessful. The battle near Chasiv Yar is ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, our troops repelled 12 enemy attacks near Pivnichne and New York. Seven attacks failed, the rest are still ongoing.

The enemy was most active in the Pokrovsk sector today. In total, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have tried to penetrate our defences 31 times in the areas of Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Yasnobrodivka. As of today, 23 enemy attacks have been repelled, eight combat engagements are ongoing.

The aggressor suffers significant losses. According to preliminary information, today our troops neutralised 344 occupants in the sector, 127 of them were eliminated irretrievably. Four armoured combat vehicles, four artillery systems, a tank and three vehicles were destroyed. Another eight guns, six armoured combat vehicles and one tank of the occupiers were significantly damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our positions 14 times. They were most active in the area of Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. Two attacks near Paraskoviivka are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Makarivka, and two firefights are ongoing.

Hostilities in the South

Three times the occupants unsuccessfully stormed our positions in the Orikhivsk direction, near Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Three attacks by enemy infantry were repelled by Ukrainian troops.