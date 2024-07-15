Situation and circumstances of losses in 59th separate mechanised brigade to be checked by working group headed by Chief of Military Law Enforcement Service - General Staff

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has decided to send a working group headed by the head of the Military Law Enforcement Service to the area of responsibility of the 59th separate infantry brigade.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

"In order to check the situation in the 59th Separate Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk and to clarify the circumstances of the recent losses among the personnel, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to send a comprehensive working group headed by the Chief of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the area of responsibility of the unit," the statement said.

Earlier, paramedic Kateryna Polishchuk (Ptashka) called on Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate the actions of the commander of the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade.

"Dear Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy! For more than a year, I was in the combat zone side by side with the 59th Yakov Handziuk Mechanised Brigade. During our cooperation, the brigade was commanded by the famous Sukharevsky Vadym Olehovych and military professional Stetsenko Maksym Oleksandrovych. However, due to the "brilliant" decisions of the senior military leadership and family ties with Bohdan Shevchuk, the latter was appointed to the position of the 59th Brigade Commander in April 2024.

As thousands of servicemen still continue to perform combat missions in the combat zone under Shevchuk's leadership, I ask you, Mr Supreme Commander-in-Chief, to pay attention and conduct an internal investigation into the facts of criminal orders, deliberate negligence, disregard for the lives and health of personnel, and actions that led to the deaths of a large number of servicemen, including those from high leadership positions, selfishness, blind careerism, the removal of all "dissenting" commanders, suppression of morale and humiliation of personnel by complete indifference to the main goal of the military and him as a commander in the war against the enemy," she wrote.

"Because of Shevchuk's inhuman and unprofessional attitude, I am forced to stop working with this famous brigade, but not everyone has the opportunity to resist criminal orders that are aimed solely at getting additional stars for this man.

I ask you to take action and remove from making important military decisions people who are not interested in retaining personnel, performing tasks and winning. Military honour and officer's honour are not empty words. At least they should not be," adds Polishchuk.

As reported, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, MP from the Servant of the People party Mariana Bezuhla said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi is reducing our combat capability and killing people.