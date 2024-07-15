Mariana Bezuhla, deputy chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence and a member of the "Servant of the People" party, said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, was reducing our combat capability and killing people.

She wrote about this on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

Bezugla said that Syrskyi is "the same criminal as Sodol". She added that without President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's intervention, our army "will be wiped out and turn into untrained solid infantry of 'limited use' in 'zombie brigades'.

The MP cited the breakthrough of the defences of the cities of Toretsk and New York as an example of the harmful activities of the Commander-in-Chief.

She noted that the 24th Brigade is one of the few that has been defending the cities of Toretsk and New York for more than a year in almost full strength, not scattered like others. This has proved to be effective, as a clear line of responsibility in the unit and a stable team ensure the stabilisation of the defence.

She said that the intelligence service had learned that the enemy was looking for a breakthrough and was going to try to do so in the near future.

Then, according to her, Syrskyi, through Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol, ordered the entire (24th) brigade to be withdrawn and sent to Chasiv Yar, and the 41st brigade, which was in Chasiv Yar, to be withdrawn and sent to Toretsk.

According to her, intelligence officers, brigade commanders, and even operational and tactical groups spoke about the risks of such an operation and warned that it could provoke an additional Russian attack and break through the defence line. Sodol and Syrsky ignored the warnings.

Bezuhla claims that after that, the Russians found out about the rotation, and our intelligence officers learned that the enemy had decided to attack. In the course of analysing Russian intercepts, we even learned the date and time. Syrskyi was again informed of the risks and that such a rotation would inevitably lead to a breakthrough. However, the order was not cancelled, and no reserves were provided.

"During the rotation with the 41st Brigade in Chasiv Yar, positions are being lost, and the General Staff is lying to the public that we have moved to more favourable prepared defence lines. I would like to point out that there have never been any prepared defence lines in Chasiv Yar, and this can be confirmed by satellite images available online. The 41st Brigade rushes to Toretsk and is hit by an enemy attack. The Russians enter New York and get close to Toretsk," the MP wrote.

She recalled that in the wake of the publicity surrounding these and other events, as well as past "exploits", Sodol was removed from his post.

"But Sodol is a general's pawn, and Syrskyi is the head. Since he was the one who made the decision on rotation and thousands of other decisions earlier, he now needs to try to divert attention from himself and prevent any of the generals from being punished as a precedent," Bezuhla said.

She also claims that after that, "Syrsky took some units from the 24th Brigade from Chasiv Yar and at the same time ordered the brigade to 'restore positions', which did not lead to any restoration, but led to senseless human deaths".

Later, according to her, "the brigade commander went for an open conflict and asked not to send people 'to be killed'. Then Syrskyi began the process of removing the commander.

Bezuhla also claims that the Chief of Staff is restricting the activities of the newly appointed commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov.

Mariana Bezuhla's sources confirmed to her "two extremely important points about the position of Syrskyi and his entourage":

He is willing to sign a ceasefire and all sorts of variations on the theme of surrender and peace enforcement.

He does not believe in victory and sincerely believes that we are not capable of gaining an advantage over the Russians on our own soil. After all, he thinks symmetrically and draws the only logical conclusion for himself.

"You remember, after Zaluzhny's article in The Economist about the 'deadlock', I wrote that the Chief of Staff who does not believe in victory should leave. So, the next head of state is the same... I am now more than sure that in the current situation, Oleksandr Stanislavovych and Valeriy Fedorovych do not want an unexpected success of the Armed Forces. This is a completely different mindset, alien to you and me. Let me explain. It is beneficial for Zaluzhnyi to keep Syrskyi in office, because nothing has changed under his watch and he can continue to manipulate the image of himself as the one and only by developing political games. Syrskyi, on the other hand, needs to cling to his chair above all else, because any more or less modern next team will be better, an inevitable "new wave". And only by telling fairy tales about himself as the most experienced, as a unique value in absolute terms, not allowing anyone to replace him, pressuring all the proactive ones around him, can he hope to last as long as possible," the MP wrote.

