AFU combat units will have more robotic and unmanned systems - Syrskyi. PHOTOS

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that a decision on the use of robotic platforms was being prepared jointly with the Ministry of Defence.

"The other day I worked at one of the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where various forms of integrated use of ground and air robotic and unmanned systems in real combat are being tested (investigation tests). This is a very important project, and we have the first successes in its implementation.

One of the peculiarities of modern warfare is the active use of robotic and unmanned systems in the combat order of a combined arms unit with the sole purpose of ensuring the withdrawal of personnel from the most dangerous areas and their replacement by robots.

My highest priority is the rapid practical introduction of innovative ground- and airborne unmanned and robotic combat platforms into the armed forces.

Together with the team of the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, we are making every effort to prepare system solutions for the effective use of a wide range of robotic platforms.

Our goal is to shorten the time it takes for a technical invention (innovative idea) to get from the laboratory to the production shop and then to the combat unit.

I would like to thank everyone, from development engineers, manufacturers to pilot operators, for their contribution to the combat effectiveness of our units.

The next step is to develop tactics for the use of combat ground robotic systems, crew trainings and scale up the units of the Unmanned Ground Vehicles in combat units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and practice techniques and methods of operation of unmanned systems in various types of combat," Syrskyi wrote.



