Tanks, armored personnel carriers, communications - Azov FPV drones destroy occupiers in Kreminna direction. VIDEO

Fighters of the Company of Strike Unmanned Aerial System (RUBpAK) of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the Azov National Guard are using FPV drones to destroy the occupiers' logistics routes in the Kreminna direction.

The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

In the face of countering electronic warfare, pilots choose safe routes and prevent the occupiers from bringing infantry and loads of weapons to their positions.

