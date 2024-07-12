Occupiers drop bomb on Lyman, 4 people wounded. PHOTO

Russian occupiers dropped a bomb on Lyman in the Donetsk region, injuring four people.

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians dropped a bomb on the Lyman, injuring four people.

The bomb fell in the private sector - there are damaged houses and destroyed cars," the official said.





Watch more: JDAM precision-guided bombs hit Russian subversive group’s temporary deployment point in Sumy region. VIDEO





In addition, the number of victims of the shelling of Myrnohrad has increased - 3 dead and 10 wounded are now known.