Occupiers drop bomb on Lyman, 4 people wounded. PHOTO
Russian occupiers dropped a bomb on Lyman in the Donetsk region, injuring four people.
This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russians dropped a bomb on the Lyman, injuring four people.
The bomb fell in the private sector - there are damaged houses and destroyed cars," the official said.
In addition, the number of victims of the shelling of Myrnohrad has increased - 3 dead and 10 wounded are now known.
