JDAM precision-guided bombs hit Russian subversive group’s temporary deployment point in Sumy region. VIDEO
JDAM precision-guided bombs hit the temporary deployment point of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the border village of Zhuravka, Sumy region.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
