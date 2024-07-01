ENG
JDAM precision-guided bombs hit Russian subversive group’s temporary deployment point in Sumy region. VIDEO

JDAM precision-guided bombs hit the temporary deployment point of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the border village of Zhuravka, Sumy region.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

