Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 561,400 people (+1200 per day), 8227 tanks, 15,368 artillery systems, 15,862 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 561,400 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff. 

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.07.24 are approximately: 

  • personnel ‒ about 561400 (+1110) people,
  • tanks  ‒ 8227 (+13) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles  ‒ 15862 (+36) units,
  • artillery systems  – 15368 (+44) units,
  • MLRS  – 1119 (+0) units,
  • air defence systems  ‒ 892 (+0) units,
  • aircraft – 361 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 12193 (+45),
  • cruise missiles  ‒ 2398 (+0),
  • ships /boats  ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 20680 (+57) units,
  • special equipment  ‒ 2577 (+8)

Watch more: Russian 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade lost 8 MTLBs and 80 assaultmen during offensive in Chasiv Yar area - captured occupier. VIDEO

Russian Army (10092) Armed Forces HQ (4469) liquidation (2765) elimination (5874)
