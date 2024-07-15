Russian 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade lost 8 MTLBs and 80 assaultmen during offensive in Chasiv Yar area - captured occupier. VIDEO

Denis Ivanov is from the Murmansk region, from the Russian city of Kirovsk. The occupier was a mechanic-driver in a separate assault unit.

According to Censor.NET, during the offensive in the Chasiv Yar area, the Russian and two others from the group were supposed to install and turn on electronic warfare to protect the assault unit from Ukrainian drones.

But this did not help and almost the entire unit was eliminated. During the offensive, the enemy brigade lost 8 MTLBs and 80 assaultmen.

The occupier told how he fell into the hands of our soldiers: "The group scattered, and I was lucky - I was captured."

