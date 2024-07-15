Situation in Toretsk sector is tense. Fighting continues in three locations near Pivnichne and New York - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 89 combat engagements have taken place. Our defenders are countering numerous enemy attempts to attack, giving tough resistance, exhausting them along the entire frontline and in the rear. Since the beginning of the day, 89 combat engagements have taken place.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The enemy carried out 3,267 attacks on the positions of our troops, conducting 43 air strikes (61 GABs) and 532 kamikaze strikes.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants unsuccessfully attacked our positions three times near Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy was also pushed back three times near Pishchane and Stelmakhivka. He suffered losses and retreated.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, the enemy became more active in the area of Makiivka and Hrekivka, conducting eight attacks, according to updated information. They were unsuccessful.

Siverskyi direction. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made eight unsuccessful attempts to break into the combat formations of our units in the areas of Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Spirne and Vyimka. The situation is under control.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk sector, Russian occupants have attacked our positions six times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Andriivka and Ivanivske. The battle is ongoing.

The situation in the Toretsk sector is tense. Fighting continues in three locations near Pivnichne and New York, and 12 attacks have already been repelled.

The situation is the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy has already attacked our positions 35 times in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Prohres, Lozuvatske, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. Our defenders repelled 29 attacks. The situation remains tense near Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha and Prohres, where six firefights are still ongoing. Our defenders are holding back the enemy.

According to preliminary information, Ukrainian troops neutralised at least 203 occupants over the last day. They also destroyed two armoured personnel carriers, an artillery system and two vehicles. The enemy's losses are still being counted, and they will definitely increase.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy has made five attempts to approach our positions. Two of them have not yet been completed near Krasnohorivka. The situation is under control.

